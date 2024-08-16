Bartow leaders address concerns about possible Peace River flooding

BARTOW, Fla. — The Peace River in Bartow is elevated because of rain dumped by Hurricane Debby.

The good news is that the water levels are trending down. Currently, it is at 7.6 feet. Still, residents who live near the swollen banks of the Peace River are very uneasy.

“Two years ago, it was the worst thing of my life, and I know what’s going on with this river thing,” said Felix Atkinson.

Atkinson’s home was flooded following Hurricane Ian in 2022.

“It was up to my waist. It was terrible. I had to get a canoe to haul some of my stuff out. We had to relocate to a house that somebody actually let us stay in for three weeks,” Atkinson said.

Atkinson came to Thursday's public meeting to get some answers from Bartow city officials.

“I love my little house. I love where I live, and things can be done to keep this water out of that park,” Atkinson said.

Tuesday, Bartow city leaders declared a state of emergency. Officials said residents should not panic, but they want to make them aware of what will happen if the river floods and the plan they have in place.

Polk County Emergency Management, along with the American Red Cross, will set up a no-notice shelter at Carver Recreation Center.

“The Red Cross will be here within four hours with at least a 100-person trailer to help set that up, and we will get you out of your neighborhood however we have to,” said City of Bartow Fire Chief Jay Robinson.

The biggest concern is the wastewater treatment plant, which is located on a floodplain.

“We all have an understanding that if those flood waters collide with our wastewater treatment plant, we got a problem,” said Bartow City Manager Mike Herr.

City leaders said if the wastewater treatment plant is flooded, it would pose a major health and safety threat. The short-term plan is to spend $300,000 on a berm to protect it.

“Construct that earthen berm to where it would encircle all of the property. We’re also going to take a look at what it will cost for a permanent solution as well because we don't want to spend money twice,” Herr said.

The emergency declaration allows property owners to receive assistance from FEMA if their homes are flooded. City leaders stress that there is no immediate threat at the moment.