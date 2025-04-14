Watch Now
Polk County

Auburndale woman arrested after she hit her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend with her car: PCSO

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff (PCSO) arrested a woman for attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly attempted to run over her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend with a car.

PCSO said that the victim and her boyfriend were walking across Old Dixie Highway on April 10 to a friend's house when her boyfriend spotted his ex-girlfriend, Christdon Reese, heading south on Old Dixie Highway in her car.

Reese saw the couple in her car, made a U-turn headed straight for the woman, and hit her with the vehicle, PCSO said.

Reese turned around in a driveway and sped away back onto Old Dixie Highway.

PCSO said fire rescue crews transported the victim to a local hospital. She had two spinal fractures, but she is expected to recover.

"Christdon Reese needs to learn how to control her temper, and maybe some cooling off in the jail will help,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Polk County Sheriff arrested Reese on attempted first-degree murder along with trespassing and violation of probation.


