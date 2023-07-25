Auburndale Police Chief hopes crime in Walmart parking lot will serve as a warning to others

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As a mom of five, Sabrina Tatarka sometimes makes ends meet by odds and ends online.

“I had a truck that I sold off of Facebook,” she said. "I’ve had a car that I sold off of Facebook.”

But it can be risky, and that’s why she’s not surprised the Auburndale Police Department says a similar transaction resulted in an armed robbery.

According to Chief Terry Storie, the robbery happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the Walmart parking lot on US-92 in Auburndale.

“The gentleman met two people he was not familiar with to sell them a cell phone,” Storie said.

Police said one of the two posing as buyers pointed a gun at the seller’s head and chest and threatened to kill him before stealing the cell phone and driving off.

Thanks to a detailed description provided by the victim, Storie said the suspects were caught by Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies near Haines City a short time later.

According to Auburndale Police, Pedro Pablo Rivera, from Orlando, was charged with robbery with a firearm and felony petit theft. Maria Velazquez-Almanza, also from Orlando, was charged with robbery with a firearm, improper exhibition of a firearm, and petty theft.

“It could have been a whole lot worse,” the chief said. “An armed robbery is just a trigger pull away from a murder.”

Storie believes the case can help others who sell or buy on websites like Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace, and Tatarka thinks so too.

Both shared similar tips.

“If you’re going to do business transactions, it should be during the day — during business hours in a very public place,” the chief said.

“Go with a secondary person. Go in separate vehicles if the item is that expensive,” added Tatarka. “Meet at a police department or somewhere that is very well-lit.”

In Auburndale, the police department does welcome meet-ups for online transactions. You can meet right outside or even in the lobby during business hours.

Other local departments offer their lobbies and parking lots, including Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Tampa Police Department, St. Petersburg Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, and Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.