2 arrested after armed robbery outside of Polk County Walmart, police say

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Two people were charged for being allegedly involved in an armed robbery early Monday morning.

According to police, officers arrived at a Walmart on U.S. Highway 92 West after receiving reports about the robbery, which was still in progress.

Officers said they learned the victim arranged to meet the suspects with the intention of selling them a phone, but in the middle of the transaction, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and held it to the victim's head and chest. The suspect then allegedly stated, "I will kill you," and forcefully stole the phone.

The victim provided descriptions of the vehicle, gun, the suspects and a partial tag number to the police. Utilizing this information, investigators learned that the suspects may have been headed to Davenport, and notified Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) as well as Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) immediately.

PCSO then saw the suspect vehicle on I-4 east near Exit 55 and conducted a traffic stop.

Police said when the victim was brought to the traffic stop, he was able to identify both suspects. Both the gun and the victim's cell phone were found inside the vehicle.

Auburndale detectives charged Pedo Pablo Rivera, 21, with robbery with a firearm, a life felony and felony petit theft. Maria Velazquez-Almanza, 19, was also charged with robbery with a firearm, a life felony, improper exhibition of a firearm, and petit theft.

In addition, PCSO charged Rivera with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of cannabis under 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Velazquez-Almanza was charged with six additional misdemeanors for traffic and cannabis possession-related charges.