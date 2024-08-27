Anonymous donors support Polk County arts organizations after DeSantis pulls funding

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Many arts and cultural organizations in Florida are hurting after Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed funding for arts and cultural grants this summer. In Polk County, anonymous donors are stepping in to help.

Behind the stage at Theatre Winter Haven, volunteers are hard at work designing and building sets. What many don’t see is the building of confidence that also happens at the theater—just ask college student and actor Faith Brown.

“Being up on stage and being in front of people is one of my biggest fears. So, being able to do that every night, I just think ‘wow you do did that girl.’ It’s very inspiring and I know that I can keep doing that, and I love it,” said Brown.

The community theater has enriched her life in many ways, so she said the governor's decision to slash all funding for arts and cultural grants in the state budget is discouraging.

“It hurts just a little bit because this is where you build a family, you build a connection here. If you’re at home having issues or problems, you come here for that release,” Brown said.

The executive director of Theatre Winter Haven, Dan Chesnicka said the nonprofit expected to receive a state grant of $145,000 before it was vetoed. Without the funding, their programs that don’t generate revenue may be the first to go.

“Like our programs for kids with disabilities, like our high school programs. Like our programs that go into nursing homes and assisted living facilities. All of those things that lose money, but we are committed to doing them because they’re great for our community, are the things that we are going to have to look at first,” Chesnicka said.

Theatre Winter Haven also puts on shows and events 200 nights a year. Now, the community is stepping up to ensure the shows continue.

“There was an anonymous donation of $35,000, which is heartwarming to know that there are people in this community who really believe in our mission,” Chesnicka said.

The anonymous donors directed the money through the GiveWell Community Foundation and the Polk Arts and Cultural Alliance. Seven Polk County arts organizations received the money.

Theatre Winter Haven said it will still have to cut costs on things like marketing to ensure it can continue to bring joy to the community.

“We have a strong 55-year history of serving the people of Polk County and Winter Haven and we will continue to do so,” Chesnicka said.