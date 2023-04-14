Alligator's stroll through Davenport neighborhood prompts mating season reminder

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Davenport Police are reminding people to take extra precautions since it's currently alligator mating season and gators are more active.

Police said a small alligator was removed from Davenport Estates on Friday morning after it went for a stroll. It was returned to Lake Davenport.

Alligator mating season typically begins in April and last until May or June, according to FWC. During that time, alligators are more active and more visible.

While alligator bite incidents are rare, FWC wants people to remember to keep their distance. Don't feed alligators and keep pets on a leash and away from bodies of water.

Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn, so plan accordingly to reduce the chances of running into them.

Although many Floridians have learned to coexist with alligators, the potential for conflict always exists. Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida, but if you are concerned about an alligator, call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286. The FWC will dispatch one of its contracted nuisance alligator trappers to resolve the situation.

