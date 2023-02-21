Elderly Florida woman killed by alligator, FWC says

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly incident involving an alligator claimed the life of an elderly woman in northern St. Lucie County, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Monday.

It happened just after noon at Spanish Lakes Fairways, a 55-plus living community, near Fort Pierce.

Witnesses to the incident, which occurred at 6788 Picante Circle, called 911, prompting a response by FWC and the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

BREAKING… ⁦@MyFWC⁩ on scene at Spanish Lakes Fairways in St. Lucie County capturing gator that may have attacked and killed resident walking their dog. ⁦@WPTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/Bwxgx2xTDH — Jon Shainman (@JonShainman) February 20, 2023

FWC said the woman who was killed was 85 years old.

Residents told WPTV that the woman was walking her dog when an alligator grabbed it. She tried to get the dog away from the reptile but somehow fell victim to the gator. The dog survived the attack.

A contracted nuisance alligator trapper was called to the scene and captured the alligator involved in the incident about two hours after the initial 911 call.

"It was definitely a fight," nuisance alligator trapper Robert Lilly said. "[We] snagged him on the bottom. He never surfaced. He stayed down the whole time. We were able to get a second hook in him and a hard line in him so we could get him up."

Robert Lilly explains how trappers were able to wrangle the alligator following the attack.

The alligator was estimated to be 10 to 11 feet long and weighed 600 to 700 pounds.

The name of the woman has not been released.

FWC said serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida.

People with concerns about an alligator should call FWC's toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).