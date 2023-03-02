Alleged gang member arrested for December murder in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 19-year-old Polk County man faces a charge of first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing a man in December 2022.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, La'Darion Chandler, 19, allegedly shot a man in the back on December 17. The victim, identified as a 33-year-old rival gang member, initially survived the shooting but later died in January from his injury.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Chandler was arrested on February 22nd in a separate incident. The PCSO said Chandler was arrested in February for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a gun at and threatening another person in the Secret Cover subdivision of Lakeland.

Polk County Sheriff's Office La'Darion Chandler, 19

While Chandler was in jail on the aggravated assault charge, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said detectives developed probable cause to arrest Chandler for murder, including self-proclaimed rap videos on Chandler's social media pages where he talks about shooting someone in the back.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Heartland Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward to recover the gun used in the murder.

Chandler faces charges including first-degree murder, convicted delinquent in possession of a firearm, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.