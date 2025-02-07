Air traffic control academy at Bartow Airport aims to address nationwide shortage

BARTOW, Fla. — The urgent need for air traffic controllers across the country was highlighted in the wake of a midair collision in Washington, D.C.

A new control tower operator academy will soon take off at Bartow Executive Airport.

The 10-month course is offered through Traviss Technical College, making it the first of its kind program in the country.

“We are the first accredited air traffic control program at the trade school level. We are going to have actual real-time air traffic control since we have the partnership here with Bartow Executive Airport,” said Randy Clayton, control tower operator and instructor.

Students will receive in-classroom and simulator training, as well as live training in the control tower.

It’s an effort to strengthen the workforce. Clayton said a nationwide shortage of tower operators is putting a strain on controllers.

“You end up with terrible work-life ratios. You end up with family problems because you're always away, and it does play a big part in your personality and your mindset,” said Clayton.

Classes are set to begin Feb. 18. Once training is complete students can then become certified with The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

As the program grows the plan is to add a remote tower certification program and to expand internationally.

“We’d like to expand this to ICAO or international air traffic control so that this system can be used to fill the positions that need to be filled across the world,” said Clayton.

