9th suspect accused of sex crimes against kids arrested in undercover operation

LAKELAND, Fla. — Another suspect accused of online sex crimes against children was arrested after the Polk County Sheriff's Office launched an undercover operation.

PCSO said they arrested John Adams, 61, after he sent a social media message in response to an ad posted online by an undercover detective. They obtained a warrant for Adams' arrest on March 13 and found him working at a home being built near Bayshore and 140th Streets in Madeira Beach.

Adams was booked into the Pinellas County Jail but will be transferred to the Polk County Jail. He was charged with is charged with use of computer to solicit guardian and use of two-way communication device to commit a felony.

PCSO and other agencies called the eight-day investigation Operation Child Protector V. Before Adams' arrest, they found eight people suspected of online sex crimes against children.

The eight suspects allegedly communicated with and solicited who they thought were children or adults who had access to children online.

In total, 27 felony charges were filed against seven of the suspects arrested in the undercover operation.