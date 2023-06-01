8 men arrested for child porn that Sheriff Grady Judd calls "horrific"

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said his office had arrested multiple men in a child pornography operation called "Operation May's Monsters."

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, eight men were arrested, including a Disney employee and employees of major retail chains. Those arrested face a combined 1,280 felony charges related to child pornography.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the child porn included thousands of videos and pictures with children, toddlers, and babies being abused.

"These videos and photographs are some of the most horrific my detectives have ever seen," Sheriff Judd said in a release. "Parents, this is another stark reminder of why it is important to get all in your child's business when it comes to their gaming stations, cell phones, and other electronic devices."

The investigation was run by the Polk County Sheriff Office's Computer Crimes Unit.