3 killed in separate Polk County crashes in 12-hour span

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were killed in three separate crashes in Polk County within a 12-hour time span, the sheriff's office said on Tuesday.

The first crash happened Monday night, just before 7:30 a.m., south of Lake Wales on U.S. 27 at Harbor Drive. Authorities said it involved a white 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck and a semi-truck.

According to a press release, investigators determined the semi driver, a 34-year-old man from Ocala, was making a U-turn from southbound U.S. 27. The GMC was driving northbound in the outside lane when it crashed into the semi's trailer.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, authorities said. The driver of the GMC, a man from Sebring, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Authorities said they were still trying to locate the GMC driver's next of kin.

Polk County Sheriff's Office The scene of a fatal crash that happened on November 27 on U.S. 27 at Harbor Drive south of Lake Wales

The second fatal crash happened on Tuesday around 4:19 a.m. on U.S .17/19 North, south of the intersection with Ernie Caldwell Boulevard, near Davenport.

The sheriff's office said Luis Garcia III, 34, from Clay County, was driving a white 2011 Dodge Charger south on U.S. 17/19 North.

Authorities said Garcia crashed head-on into a semi driven by 29-year-old Kevin Fontanez of Winter Haven, who was driving northbound on the same road.

Garcia died at the scene. Fontanez was not injured.

The sheriff's office said it's unknown why Garcia was driving the wrong way.

Authorities said Fontanez was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash; Garcia was not.

Polk County Sheriff's Office The scene of a fatal crash that happened on November 28 on US 17/92 North, just south of the intersection with Ernie Caldwell Boulevard near Davenport.

The third fatal crash happened near Davenport, on I-4 EB between U.S. 27 and Champions Gate Boulevard, just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said the crash killed 21-year-old Jandihel Ortiz Aviles of Kissimmee.

According to a press release, Aviles was riding a motorcycle eastbound when he changed lanes and "violently" crashed into the back of a white 2018 Chevy Equinox.

Aviles, who authorities said wasn't wearing a helmet, was thrown from his motorcycle.

A deputy who was nearby after an unrelated traffic stop responded and attempted life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful.