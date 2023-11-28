Man dies after crashing into semi-truck's trailer, PCSO says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after a crash involving a semi-truck Monday night in Lake Wales.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a white 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck was traveling north in the outside lane around 7:21 p.m. when it crashed into the trailer of a Freightliner semi-truck that was making a U-turn.

When deputies and first responders arrived, they found the GMC's driver had already passed inside his truck. The semi-truck's driver was uninjured.

Northbound lanes of US 27 were closed for around four hours Monday night while deputies investigated.