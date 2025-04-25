Watch Now
2 shot at Lakeland's Rush Hour Bar & Grill, leaving 1 in critical condition

LAKELAND, Fla. — Two people are in the hospital after they were shot at a Lakeland restaurant on Thursday night.

The Lakeland Police Department said a shooting at Rush Hour Bar & Grill was reported to officers around 9:31 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the two victims, who were taken to Lakeland Regional Health for treatment. One of the victims was in critical condition, but police said the extent of their injuries cannot be confirmed yet.

Detectives are investigating, but they said it's still early in the investigation. There are no other details available at this time.


