2 Polk County teachers arrested for illegal conduct with children in less than a week

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies have reported that a second teacher was arrested in Polk County for inappropriate conduct with a child on Wednesday.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the man, 21, was a private school teacher. The victim, a 15-year-old girl, did not attend his school.

The teacher was arrested and charged with sex offense on a student by an authority figure, traveling to meet a minor to engage in illegal activity, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and other charges.

The first incident involved Jerron Dunn, a substitute teacher at New Beginnings High School, who authorities claimed used Snapchat to send two female students, ages 17 and 18, explicit videos of himself. Dunn was arrested on Nov. 30.

"Two teachers preying on students is two too many. I don't know what either of these suspects were thinking, but rest assured, if you groom, solicit, inappropriately talk to, or touch any student here in Polk County, we will lock you up and do our best to make sure you won't have access to children again," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a press release.

Sheriff Judd will discuss the arrest during a press conference on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.