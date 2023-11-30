Polk County substitute teacher accused of using Snapchat to send 2 students explicit videos

LAKELAND, Fla. — A substitute teacher in Polk County is facing charges after authorities said he used Snapchat to send explicit videos to two students.

Jerron Dunn, 33, a substitute English teacher at New Beginnings High School in Lakeland, was arrested early Thursday morning.

Authorities said he used Snapchat to send two female students, ages 17 and 18, explicit videos of himself. The students told their guidance counselor, who contacted the sheriff's office.

The 17-year-old victim told the sheriff's office that Dunn added himself as a friend on her Snapchat when she used his phone charger. Authorities said he messaged her and asked her to visit his house; she declined, and Dunn continued to message her and then sent the explicit video.

The 18-year-old victim told detectives she accepted Dunn's friend request on Snapchat, and after, he messaged her and said he wanted to start a relationship with her. The sheriff's office said the victim told Dunn it would be "weird" to be in a relationship because he's too old for her and her teacher.

Dunn continued to message the 18-year-old, sent her explicit videos, and said he wanted to be "friends with benefits."

The sheriff's office said Dunn admitted to sending the messages to the victims. The sheriff's office said further charges are pending after a forensic analysis of Dunn's phone.

“This suspect used his position of authority over students to groom them and attempt to have sex with them; our hope is that there are no other victims. We encourage anyone who has been victimized by Jerron Dunn to please contact law enforcement," Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Dunn is charged with sex offense on a student by an authority figure and transmission of material harmful to a minor.

ABC Action News is showing Dunn's mugshot because of the possibility of additional victims.

Anyone with information regarding similar acts by Dunn is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.