160 arrested in Polk County human trafficking investigation 'Fall Haul 2'

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced a recent undercover human trafficking investigation, "Fall Haul 2," which led to the arrests of 160 people.

During a news conference on Friday, Judd, accompanied in part by representatives of social service organizations that participated in the operation, said several people who were arrested were already known to the criminal justice system.

One arrest included a Deputy Police Chief from Georgia, who attempted to hire a prostitute with $180 and a pack of White Claw. Another included a state corrections officer from the Lake Correctional Institution in Clermont, Florida.

“Birds of a feather flock together,” said Judd, comparing both law-enforcement officers.

Among the rest of the people arrested were a Disney employee, several school teachers, school staff and 15 people from other states. Only 16 people were from Polk County.

According to Judd, those arrested had a combined 419 felonies and 619 misdemeanors.

Judd also stated, "The vast majority of these ladies are or have previously been taken advantage of," before bringing up a picture of a silhouetted face with a question mark in the middle that read, "Hit Victim." He went on to say that they would begin providing services as soon as they were taken into custody and treat them as victims, not criminals.

Organizations such as One More Child, Heartland for Children, My Name My Voice and the Children's Home Society of Florida provided on-site services to identify potential trafficking victims during the operation.

"The online prostitution industry enables traffickers and allows for the continued victimization of those who are being trafficked. Our goal is to identify victims, offer them help, and arrest those who are fueling the exploitation of human beings (Johns) and those profiting from the exploitation of human beings. Prostitution is not a victimless crime - it results in exploitation, disease, dysfunction, drug and alcohol addiction, violence, and broken families," said Judd.