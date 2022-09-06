Deputy police chief arrested for soliciting a prostitute in Polk County: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a deputy police chief from Georgia was arrested on Thursday for trying to solicit a prostitute.

PCSO said Jason DiPrima, of Kingston, Georgia, responded to an online ad on August 31 and began to talk to an undercover detective. He was in Orlando for an American Polygraph Association Seminar/Workshop.

DiPrima is the deputy police chief with the Cartersville Police Department.

The sheriff's office said DiPrima started the conversation by asking the undercover detective if they were available that night. He added, “I’d like to come see you--What is your rate?," the sheriff's office said.

During that conversation, PCSO said DiPrima agreed to engage in sexual activities but said he "got spooked" and instead asked to see the detective the next night.

The next day, authorities said DiPrima started the online conversation again and agreed to meet at an undisclosed location. PCSO said he agreed to pay $120 for half an hour of "full-service sex."

DiPrima showed up at the location and gave the undercover detective $180 and a pack of White Claw hard seltzers, the sheriff's office said.

DiPrima was arrested and taken to the Polk County Jail; his arrest was part of a week-long undercover human trafficking operation, the sheriff's office said. He was released after paying $500 bond.

The Cartersville Police Department said DiPrima was placed on administrative leave after his arrest.