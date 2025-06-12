Watch Now
1 person is dead and second person was taken to the hospital after stabbing in Lake Wales: LWPD

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The Lake Wales Police Department (LWPD) is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened late afternoon on June 12.

Officers responded to a call at 108 West Sessom's Ave. and found two people with apparent stab wounds.

One of the individuals is dead and the other was airlifted to the hospital for treatment. Their current condition is unknown.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact the LWPD.

