Woman turns to nursing after receiving a life-saving liver transplant

LARGO, Fla. — April marks National Donate Life Month, a time focusing on the need and importance of organ, eye, and tissue donation.

In the blink of an eye, Kristen Merritt found out how quickly life can change. While visiting Florida from Virginia last year, she got really sick.

“Couple days passed, and it got worse and worse, and I basically became debilitated,” said Merritt.

Kristen Merritt

Then the news no one expects: she learned she was in liver failure and would need a liver transplant.

Eventually, she ended up at HCA Florida Largo Hospital, who took over her care.

“I was put in front of the board for them to decide whether or not I would be a good candidate, and it turned out they agreed that I was, and shortly later, I was placed on the list,” said Merritt. “That’s when the waiting game began, but luckily, it only took two weeks, and I found out there was a match, and I was wheeled away.”

On March 12, 2023, she had a successful liver transplant, and today is healthier than ever.

“I never knew how significant it was just putting that organ donor on my license, but I’m living proof that it’s a vital thing,” she said.

According to Donate Life America, every eight minutes, another person is added to the national transplant waiting list.

“We currently have about 100,000 people around the country currently waiting for a life-saving transplant, roughly 5,100 of those individuals live in our state of Florida,” said Ashley Moore, the Manager of Public Affairs for the LifeLink Foundation.

Moore said you should discuss donation and learn what your family wants to do. She explained some of the easiest ways people can register are when you get your driver’s license or by visiting donatelifeflorida.org.

“There’s no age limit. There’s no health condition that limits you from making a life-saving decision by registering to save a life through organ and tissue donation,” said Moore.

Now, Merritt is heading down a new path.

While today she works as a school paraprofessional, this experience inspired her to go back to school and become a nurse.

“I know the feeling that I had with the incredible nurses here,” said Merritt. “The nurses made a huge impact in my recovery and my overall well-being.”