Woman fell asleep while smoking, causing fire at Pinellas hotel: Officials

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A woman accidentally caused a fire early Thursday morning when she fell asleep while smoking in bed.

Palm Harbor Fire Rescue said the woman fell asleep in her hotel room at The Vue Lake Tarpon on US Highway 19 North.

She was rescued by a neighbor, who broke down the door after the fire alarm sounded. Officials said the fire sprinkler system extinguished the flames, containing it to one bedroom and protecting the rest of the building.

The woman was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.