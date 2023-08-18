Wildlife Center continues to rebound after devastating fire at John's Pass

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — It’s still been an emotional time for staff at a well-known wildlife center since fire and smoke tore through their building, but weeks later, they say they’re moving along in the right direction.

Last month, an early morning fire caused devastating damage and killed dozens of animalsat the Alligator and Wildlife Discovery Center in Madeira Beach.

"There's still a lot of emotions connected to it,” said Sonny Flynn, the founder and CEO. “There's not a day that goes by that I don't miss a routine of coming in and talking to the animals."

Flynn said they have 130 survivors. Some of the animals from the wildlife center are being housed at an old bank down the road.

In the aftermath of the fire, people far and wide jumped in to help the staple of the community.

"My mission for my purpose is to always give, and I think that’s why I had so many people rally around me, and I never expected it,” said Flynn. “I don't do it to get something back, and to have the number of people that have turned out for me, who donated, we've gotten it from all over the world that are reaching out.”

People can still lend a hand. Flynn said right now, they’re going to need volunteers.

“We have a sign-up genius, so if you go on our Facebook page or our website, you can sign up to volunteer,” said Flynn. “There’s hours there available with jobs, different jobs, assignments, like building tortoise enclosures out at the farm or coming and doing painting on some of the gift shop walls, tearing up floors. You want to get your frustration out. We have a lot of tear-up to do.”

Flynn said they’re going to continue their mission of education and conservation, and at the end of the day, they’re going to rebuild.

She said if all goes well, they have a plan to reopen the wildlife center hopefully by November.

"I talked to the landlord. He said design it how you want it, so make it bigger and better,” said Flynn. “We're needed in the community."

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the case is still open and active.