Volunteers help distribute free groceries at Tangerine Plaza in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On an early morning, cars followed one by one, driving off with a box of food and their cup filled with gratitude.

“Every Saturday, we have upwards of 8-or 900 families that come for groceries,” said Karen Rae, Executive Director of Positive Impact Ministries.

Every Saturday, Positive Impact Ministries is at Tangerine Plaza in St. Pete providing free groceries to neighbors.

“I’ve been here probably about five times,” said Deborah Harris as she waited in line.

WFTS

“I just started coming through the drive thru portion, but I was a walker for many years,” said Angela Brown.

Rae said it takes around 50 volunteers to pull it off every weekend, what they call their “pop, drop, and drive” event.

“We pack up food in boxes or bags, whatever we have,” said volunteer Sam Lazar-Bergstrom. “Then we load it into the cars as they come up. We have a walk-in line and a drive-up line, and we load it up.”

WFTS

Rae said it’s an area that’s considereda food desert, while also pointing out the rising cost of groceries.

“There is always a need for food in our city, however, after the hurricane, we did have individuals who had been without electricity, who had lost all of the food in their refrigerator and freezer, who did come through the line so that we could help them replenish what was lost,” said Rae.

Their army of helpers rises to the occasion every time to help meet the need.

“Many of us are one car repair, one medical emergency, maybe a layoff, or a natural disaster away from needing help,” said Rae.

Rae said everyone is welcome. There's no registration required, and all people need to do is join the car line. It runs every Saturday at Tangerine Plaza from 9:00am until 12:00pm.

People are encouraged to get there early and be in the line by 11:30am.