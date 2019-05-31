Unwanted Visitor: 11-foot alligator breaks into Florida homeowner's kitchen

CLEARWATER, Fla. — An 11-foot alligator made an unwanted overnight visit into a Florida home.
The Clearwater Police Department said the massive gator smashed a ground-level kitchen window to get inside the home located in the Eagles Landing neighborhood.
After finding the alligator, the homeowner called police. She can be heard explaining that she has a gigantic alligator in her kitchen on the phone with dispatchers.
Officers said a trapper helped them capture the unwanted visitor.
Thankfully, no one was injured; however, the homeowner will need to replace their broken windows.
If you ever need to report a nuisance alligator, you can call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).