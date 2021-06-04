Transit buses allowed to drive on the shoulder to bypass traffic on I-275 in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Buses driving on the interstate in Pinellas County now have a quicker way of getting around traffic.

You may have already noticed buses driving on the shoulder on I-275, but those buses were just practicing. A pilot program officially kicks off in Pinellas County on Friday.

Buses can now drive on the shoulders along I-275 from 5th Avenue N. to Gandy Boulevard in St. Petersburg.

The buses will be specially wrapped, and will only be allowed to use the shoulder when traffic is going 35 miles an hour or under.

If there is an accident on the shoulder, the bus will then merge into normal traffic, then return to the shoulder once it's clear.

It's part of the Bus-on-Shoulder pilot program aimed at improving transit travel times between Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.

The Florida Department of Transportation has widened the shoulders on northbound and southbound I-275. Special lights have also been installed at the 38th Avenue and 54th Avenue on-ramps.

If you're entering I-275 you will have to yield to buses on the shoulder. It's illegal for cars to follow behind buses on the shoulder.

Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority hopes the service can be used to set an example for other interstates across Florida.

Officials are holding a news conference on this at 10 a.m.

