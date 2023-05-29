2-year-old dies after being shot in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police said a 2-year-old boy has died after being shot Sunday night.

According to St. Petersburg Police, officers were called to a scene on the 4600 block of 15th Avenue South.

Police said the boy was shot in a home and then was involved in a crash when a family member tried to rush him to the hospital.

Police said the family member lost control on 34th St. S. at 15th Ave. S., and crashed in the parking lot of a closed business.

VIDEO: St. Petersburg Police discuss 2-year-old critically injured in shooting

After paramedics arrived at the crash scene, the child was then taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

St. Petersburg Police said the investigation just started, and they don't know exactly what happened inside the home leading up to the toddler being shot.

Police said they are speaking with the driver of the car. The relationship of the driver to the child hasn't been released by the police.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with ABC Action News on-air and online for the latest details as they become available.