'There’s nothing really salvageable': Clean up begins for woman whose home, store were damaged by storm

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — “It’s catastrophic. I mean, there’s nothing really salvageable,” said Julianne Causey, owner of Isle of Style.

She opened up the consignment store at its current location on Treasure Island last January.

“We’re in chaos pretty much,” said Causey.

Hurricane Helen’s record-setting storm surge pushed its way into her shop.

“When I first came into the shop, I mean, there were things turned over everywhere. There was mud on clothes up to 3 and a half feet. There was broken glass everywhere,” said Causey.

I saw the damage for myself.

“It’s heartbreaking, it really is,” said Causey.

Nearly all of her merchandise was ruined.

“Pretty much everything is going to have to go back to consigners or in the trash,” said Causey.

“I think probably most of the furniture, hardware, even my checks. My checks are all wet,” she added.

Everything is wet.

“I just wanted to cry. I’m not a crier, so it takes a lot to make me cry, but it gives you chills to see the damage,” said Causey.

It’s damage that’s also seen just down the street on St. Pete Beach.

“Everyone suffered,” said Causey.

Hurricane Helene’s storm surge didn’t spare Causey’s home there, either.

“It did come up in my house too, to right at the mattress level… We’re sleeping on the floor. We’ve got junk everywhere around us. It’s just, you know, utter chaos,” said Causey.

First, there was shock. Now, this new reality is sinking in.

I asked her how she was feeling.

“Not good, actually,” she answered.

So, she’s cleaning her store for a sense of control and normalcy.

“I had a wonderful time with this shop and loved it so much. I’m not sure what’s going to happen now,” said Causey.

The whole community is feeling uncertainty.

“We all are just trying to pick up the pieces,” said Causey.

She told me there are so many pieces that it’s overwhelming.

“Somebody said one day at a time. I said one moment at a time. That’s how I live because I just don’t know what I need to do next. What’s going to happen next,” said Causey.

She encourages people who have family and friends in coastal communities to reach out to them and lend a helping hand.

“Just help your community. You know, reach out saying, 'What can I do? I’m so sorry for your loss. And what can I do to help you pick up the pieces?' I’ve had a lot of people do that and it’s just meant the world,” said Causey.

She said many people are also in need of storage bins as they begin the clean-up process.

There's now a GoFundMe to help repair the building Causey's store is in.