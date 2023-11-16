The BBB warns Tampa Bay area consumers of utility scams

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers right now about scams posing as local utility companies.

Recently, someone called Luisa Rubio's mom, claiming to be Duke Energy, saying she owed $500.

"They said if you don't pay it right now, we're going to cut off your service," said Rubio. "They had her on the phone for like over three hours, and she was freaking out because she was like, no, don't do that, I've paid, I've got proof I've paid."

Turns out, it was all a scam, and thankfully, they didn't fall for it.

But Rubio said this isn't the first time they've gotten a call like this.

"There's people making an honest living, but then there's those people that are just trying to take advantage of that," said Rubio.

The BBB serving West Florida said utility scams happen all year round.

The organization said its 2022 scam tracker risk report shows utility scam victims reporting to the BBB a median loss of $327.

So far this year, the BBB said more than 525 Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas customers in Florida have reported hearing from scammers, while it said to date in 2023, more than 1,300 Duke Energy Florida customers reported scam attempts.

The BBB pointed out these bad actors might tell you to buy a prepaid card or send money through an app.

Bryan Oglesby with the BBB said scammers might call, email, or may even knock on your door.

"They'll use caller ID spoofing, first of all, so when they call you, your caller ID may say it's coming from your local utility company," said Oglesby.

Oglesby said to make sure you verify the information and to never feel pressured to give anything up on the spot.

"Legitimate utility companies like Duke and Tampa Electric are going to give you time and make sure you know who they are to make that payment that you need to make," said Oglesby.

If you think something's off, experts say to hang up and call your utility company at the number listed on their bill or website.

"If she doesn't recognize the phone number, she doesn't even answer it," said Rubio. "If it's important, they'll go leave a voicemail."