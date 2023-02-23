Testing underway after sanitary sewer overflow in John's Pass area

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County officials are staying on top of a spill near John’s Pass this week and say a shovel is to blame.

Pinellas County Utilities responded to a sanitary sewer overflow Tuesday in the John’s Pass area. According to the county, the overflow was about 7,400 gallons due to a shovel blocking a sewer gravity main.

County Utilities said crews took swift action to protect public health, like posting signs.

Pinellas County Utilities said their top priority is to ensure our community's health and safety and protect our natural resources.

Pinellas County Utilities shared the following statement:

"On February 23, Pinellas County Utilities received test results from water quality samples taken on February 22. These results were from samples collected at four locations, and two of the four samples indicated that bacteriological levels were not within regulatory limits. Therefore, precautionary signs will remain posted, which means the impacted water is not within water quality standards. Pinellas County Utilities collected additional samples today and will provide an update to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection in the next reporting period. Precautionary signs will remain in place until all test results indicate that water is cleared for recreational activities."

This situation has frustrated some local business owners.

"This is our livelihood. This is our lifestyle,” said Capt—Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard’s Marina. “We love going to the beach. We love going fishing. We love having a great time outside, and it makes it really difficult when our water quality is poor."

For perspective, Dr. Valerie J. Harwood, a Professor in the Department of Integrative Biology at the University of South Florida, weighed in.

"Common as in, I would say, in the state of Florida, it certainly happens multiple times per day,” said Dr. Harwood.

Harwood said you wouldn’t see an immediate impact, but there’s more to it.

"You have thousands and thousands of separate releases every day, and it's not just sewage. It’s also excess fertilizer coming off of people’s lawns. It’s also agricultural waste. It’s also stormwater that’s running off,” said Harwood. “When you put all of this together, then you have the problem of degraded water quality.”