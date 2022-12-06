Tarpon Springs residents still working to stop new housing developments

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Richard Caputo said he moved to this area of Tarpon Springs because he likes the privacy and the wildlife.

“I walk out; I see deer, turkey, coyotes. A bobcat, I’ve even seen,” he said.

Caputo said he's worried a new housing development on this land will ruin all that.

“My fear is this is Pinellas County, one of the most populated counties, and this is the last land. And if you keep destroying the wildlife, we won’t have it anymore," said Caputo.

Residents here have been mobilized for years with their Save East Lake movement.

They’ve worked to stop other developments that would bring more houses on smaller lots.

The last time we talked with Marc Washburn was three years ago when he was protesting another development.

He had a sign on his property that said potential home buyers were not welcome.

But he said that sign was since vandalized.

Now he and his neighbors are fighting against a project that will put more than 40 homes here.

“There are too many things that are right that violate the city code. They are going to be asking for a lot of concessions. And a rezoning from agricultural which is what it is now too residential," said Washburn.

“The rules were one house every two acres. I’m sorry that developers can’t make enough money on that, but you know that going into it how much you can build. Don’t push the limit. And don’t chase us out of the last part of Pinellas County that we enjoy," said Caputo.

Along with all the new homes, residents are worried about the traffic they will bring and the removal of sidewalks to squeeze in more lots.