Tarpon Springs looking for man last seen in water early Monday

Robert Fiscus
Posted at 2:38 PM, May 31, 2022
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Tarpon Springs Police is asking the public for help after a man was last seen in the water near Bridge Lounge.

According to police, 27-year-old Robert Fiscus was last seen at 3:40 a.m. Monday calling for help from the water. When officers arrived, Fiscus couldn't be found, but police did discover a cell phone and bicycle linked to Fiscus.

Tarpon Springs Police said the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office helicopter went to the scene along with other first responders in boats and along the shore, but no one was found.

Police said it's unknown if Fiscus ever got out of the water.

Anyone with information about Fiscus or his whereabouts is asked to call Tarpon Springs Police at (727) 937-6151.

