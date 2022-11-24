Tarpon Springs High School marching band performs in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A high school marching band from the Tampa Bay Area entertained a crowd of millions on Thursday with their performance during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The annual parade features balloons, floats, and marching bands all come to mind. Among the bands this year was Tarpon Springs High School’s Outdoor Performance Ensemble.

“There’s only ten bands selected for this each year in the United States,” said Kevin Ford, the band director.

ABC Action News caught up with the band last week during a practice ahead of the big day. Tarpon Springs last performed in the Macy’s Parade in 2013. Ford explained how this performance was a long-time coming.

“This actually started three years ago for us,” said Ford. “In 2019, right before the COVID shutdown, we had found out that we had gotten in, but we had to delay the announcement because of COVID, and they had to delay the bands. We were actually supposed to go last year.”

It’s no small undertaking either to put on a show for millions of people on TV and the spectators who line the 2.5-mile parade route.

“They’re used to performing in big audiences and knowing that they have to have a self-discipline and self-control in those environments so that they can be the best versions of themselves,” said Ford.

The band arrived in New York City and even squeezed in some rehearsal time. Finally, just before noon Thursday, the band made their grand appearance, with a prime spot marching just ahead of Santa Claus.

“We’re representing not just our school and our city of Tarpon Springs, but also our school district, our Tampa Bay Area community, as well as our state,” said Ford.