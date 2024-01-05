Tarpon Springs Epiphany 2024 schedule, road closures

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The traditional Epiphany Celebration takes place in Tarpon Springs on Saturday. It will be the 118th year the days-long event will take place after it started in 1906.

The tradition celebrates the baptism of Jesus Christ in the River Jordan by St. John the Baptist. It's highlighted by local teenage boys, ages 16 to 18, diving into Spring Bayou to retrieve a cross thrown into the water by an archbishop. The boy who surfaces with the cross, the Retriever, is said to have good luck for the following year.

Archbishop Nikitas Lulias dove into the water and surfaced with the cross 50 years ago. He now serves as the Archbishop of Thyateria and Great Britain.

Lulias, who's back in town for this year's celebration, said finding the cross that day helped him find his place in life.

Epiphany Celebration Schedule

1 p.m. Friday: Blessing of the Fleet

Blessing of the sponge and fishing boats at the Sponge Docks, and a blessing of the divers and local businesses

9 a.m. Saturday: Orthro and Divine Liturgy

Litany: Processions to Spring Bayou immediately following Divine Liturgy Blessing of Tarpon Springs: A white dove symbolizing the Holy Spirit will be released, a blessing with be given and the teenagers will drive for the cross Glendi: A celebration at Craig Park with food, drinks, live music and dancing

7 p.m. Epiphany Ball

