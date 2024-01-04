Archbishop returns to Tarpon Springs 50 years after finding the Epiphany Cross

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — 50 years ago, Archbishop Nikitas Lioulias was among the young men diving into the waters of Spring Bayou, hoping to come up with the Epiphany Cross.

“I remember the young people that were in the waters with me especially Dean Cirakis a very dear friend who actually pulled me up out of the water,” said Lioulias.

When Lioulias came to the surface, he had the cross and, with it, a year of blessings from the Greek Orthodox Church.

“I remember the joy from my family and the happiness that this brings,” he said.

Lioulias said finding the cross that day helped him find his place in life.

“In many ways, I think it was an answer to a prayer. My own questioning of some things. My hope for a better understanding. Answers to questions in my personal life.”

From there, Loioulias studied religion at the University of Florida and eventually became a priest.

He traveled the world and is now living in London, where he is Archbishop of the United Kingdom.

“I was at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth. I participated in the coronation of the new king in England. I’ve met Presidents. I’ve met royalty. But I’ve also met very humble, simple people.”

Archbishop Nikitas is back home surrounded by family in Tarpon Springs for this year’s Epiphany Celebration.

He said the event is a pilgrimage and a festival that brings everyone together with a message of hope.

“We need to be a world that doesn’t focus on the negative. We need to be a world that focuses on the positive.”