Tarpon Springs Aquarium & Animal Sanctuary opens new petting zoo

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — For a long time, Paige Konger Henry was known all over Tampa Bay as "Aquarium Girl."

This tireless champion of rescue animals and education is the face of the family-owned Tarpon Spring Aquarium and Animal Sanctuary, now growing into its expanded space at 1722 North Pinellas Ave. (Alt 19).

"I hope that what we've become, and what we hope to become, is a special thing for this community," Henry said about the charming attraction.

But big life changes — personally and professionally — are happening for Henry.

For one, "Aquarium Girl" is now "Aquarium Mom," with newborn Jack on her hip as she makes the reptile rounds.

The aquarium has also just opened a brand-new petting zoo, a spacious home for rescue animals of all shapes and sizes (goats, bunnies, a mini horse, and a free-roaming tortoise named Squirt).

The petting zoo is toddler-friendly and is included with general admission. Food can also be purchased for all the critters.

Guests can now spend a good half-day exploring the attraction, which includes shark feeding, touch tanks, gator shows, a snake and reptile house and more.

For more on the Tarpon Springs Aquarium & Animal Sanctuary, click here.