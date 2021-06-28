Watch
Paige Konger-Henry hits the road with her slithery friends to educate Tampa Bay area kids

Paige's Planet has a fun YouTube channel
Sean Daly
Posted at 3:38 AM, Jun 28, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. — Paige Konger-Henry is a trained Shakespearean actor.

But life, and wildlife, intervened before she could realize her thespian dreams.

Now her main credit is "Aquarium Girl," a beloved member of the famous Konger family that has operated the Tarpon Springs Aquarium for decades.

Her dreams are a little different these days, a bigger stage of a different sort.

"My biggest dream is to be the Steve Irwin of wherever I'm at," says Konger-Henry. "I'm ready to accept the gauntlet!"

Her energy and genuine love for animals just might get her there.

As well as helping operate the aquarium, she's hitting the road as a solo act. Her Paige's Planet show travels all over Tampa Bay educating and entertaining kids about reptiles.

There's also a super-fun Paige's Planet YouTube page. You can watch that right here.

"I feel really passionate about these animals, and if I can translate that passion, these kids are going to love them,too," Konger-Henry says.

On the day I catch the Paige's Planet live act, she's delighting the kids at the Children's Cancer Center in Tampa.

This important nonprofit is where the Paige's Planet traveling road show all began.

"This is a special place for me," Konger-Henry says. "I love being able to give back to the community."

The big hit with today's kids? Monty the ball python. T

The fearless throngs all want to pet their slithery new friend.

And Monty, and Paige, have the time and love for all of them.

For more on Paige's Planet, click here.

