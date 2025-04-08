Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Tampa man charged after backing over pedestrian while driving on suspended license

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

PINELLAS PARK, Fla — A Tampa man driving on a suspended license was charged after he backed over a pedestrian in Pinellas Park.

Pinellas Park Police (PPPD) said a box truck backed over a pedestrian standing in the parking stall at 12210 66th Street North around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital but died from injuries sustained in the crash.

PPPD said the driver of the box truck Eligabriel Caez Negron, 25, of Tampa, had a suspended license and was charged with driving on a suspended license, resulting in death.


"Let’s help out our community where we can."
A local business owner founded the Hometown Titan Retreat with the aim of encouraging the entire local business community to come together and help as much as they can after devastating hurricanes in 2024.

Local entrepreneur helps small businesses bounce back

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.