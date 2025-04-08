Tampa man charged after backing over pedestrian while driving on suspended license

PINELLAS PARK, Fla — A Tampa man driving on a suspended license was charged after he backed over a pedestrian in Pinellas Park.
Pinellas Park Police (PPPD) said a box truck backed over a pedestrian standing in the parking stall at 12210 66th Street North around 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital but died from injuries sustained in the crash.
PPPD said the driver of the box truck Eligabriel Caez Negron, 25, of Tampa, had a suspended license and was charged with driving on a suspended license, resulting in death.
