Tampa Bay Watch is on a mission to turn local kids into lifelong eco-guardians

Tampa Bay Watch likes to start growing conscientious eco-guardians at a young age.

We're talking 3 years old and up.

And why not? The nonprofit's mission is to preserve and restore local ecosystems.

So a big part of that passion is making sure future generations believe in respecting Mother Nature, as well.

"Once you're connected to something that you love, you're going to care more about it, protecting the environment and those animals," says Katie Mastenbrook, director of education at Tampa Bay Watch.

So, at both their gorgeous Tierra Verde campus and the engaging Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center on the St. Pete Pier, they have dozens of camps, programs, and educational engagement for young people.

On a recent weekday, fourth graders from Northside Christian School went exploratory seining in Tierra Verde — that is, using a wide net to examine critters and plant life in the water. They also learned about VOGs, or vertical oyster beds, purifying pollutants from the water.

"We're seeing these kids retain that knowledge at a young age, and they keep that into adulthood," says Mastenbrook. "So yes, we like to start 'em early!"

Tampa Bay Watch also encourages teens to take part in their group clean-up efforts, including oyster reef ball construction and fishing line clean-up.

For more on Tampa Bay Watch's youth programs, go here.