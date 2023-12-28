Tampa Bay non-profits see drop in donations, volunteers after Christmas

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Organizations are in need of help. Local non-profits said leading up to Christmas, there's an increase in volunteers and donations, but immediately after, they see a drop off in these efforts.

"For them to have a home-cooked meal, it's just very rewarding to me," said Eric Butler, who volunteers at the Homeless Empowerment Program regularly.

He cooks in the kitchen every weekend.

"We are called to help people who are less fortunate than us, and we are so blessed to have everything we need and more," said Butler.

He not only volunteers during the holiday, but year round.

"We serve three meals a day, seven days a week, especially during the holidays, so there's always a need for volunteers in the kitchen, in the garden, in the dental clinic," said Madeline Stone who also works with the organization.

Stone said non-profits get a boost in help around Christmas, but that quickly changes.

"This is when everyone is feeling in the holiday spirit and want to give back to the community, and then by the time Christmas passes, we do see a little bit of a drop in that desire to volunteer and get involved," said Stone.

"A lot of people want to volunteer during the holidays, and then we don't see them again for another year," said Cleveland.

Cleveland is the CEO of Florida Dream Center and said it's an issue that impacts organizations all over the state.

"You might not know your neighbor that well but your neighbor might need a hand," said Cleveland.

Local organizations said it's more important than ever to continue donating to them as we enter the new year because the homeless population is continuing to rise.

"It's just gotten significantly worse over the last few years. Particularly families," said Stone.

Shannon Hannon Oliviero with Feeding Tampa Bay said aside from volunteers, organizations need food and monetary donations to help those in need.

"They are your friends, they are your neighbors, they are folks you run into out in the community and you don't really know, so we can use all the help we can get," said Oliviero.

Butler hopes people will step up year-round.

"You go home at the end of the day and say, 'I did something good today,'" said Butler.