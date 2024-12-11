Tampa Bay area WWII veteran to celebrate 108th birthday

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — If milestones were measured by candles on a birthday cake, Bill Monfort would have a lot to show for it.

"I feel fine, like a young fella,” said Monfort.

Young at heart while 107 years old. Nearly 365 days ago, ABC Action News sat down with the WWII veteran as he celebrated his 107th birthday.

Can you guess what he was looking forward to?

"Right now, I guess I'll be looking toward the 108th,” Monfort said in December 2023.

A year goes by pretty quickly, and on December 17, Monfort turns 108.

"You just keep breathing for one, and keep living, and that's what you want to do, just keep living,” he said.

Monfort has lived quite a bit over more than a century: serving in the Navy during WWII, surviving a kamikaze attack, and even overcoming COVID-19.

"People have asked me was I ever scared? I said I don't know, maybe I was, but I had a job to do, and I did it,” said Monfort.

In case you're wondering what his wish will be when he blows out the candles for another year of life, we found out.

"What are you looking forward to this year?" ABC Action News reporter Mary O’Connell asked.

"Next year,” said Monfort.

As he celebrates next week, friends from afar are welcome to send a birthday card.

You can send cards to:

Colliers Assisted Living

c/o Bill Monfort

3260 McMullen Booth Rd

Clearwater, FL 33761