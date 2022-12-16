Tampa Bay Area teen makes miraculous recovery after being hit by boat's propeller.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Tampa Bay Area teen is on the mend after a scary boating accident this summer. Now six months later, he’s defying the odds.

Jaden Jackson has always been described as a fighter, but recently, he was in the fight of his life.

In June, Jaden, who's from Bradenton, was sitting in the front of a pontoon boat with his friend on the Intracoastal waters of Tampa Bay. As they were getting ready to dock, another boat passed.

“Due to their wake, it bumped him off, and the boat literally ran over my son,” said Sarabeth Jackson, Jaden’s mom.

Jackson Family

The boat’s propeller hit Jaden, causing extensive injuries. He was rushed to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

“I knew it was bad, but at the time did not have any clue how bad it was,” said Sarabeth.

Jaden not only suffered a propeller injury to his brain but also broken bones.

“Even though he is a 200-pound, 13-year-old boy, he was just a helpless child in that moment,” said Sarabeth. “He’s always been my overachiever, and I knew he was going to be okay.”

Dr. George Jallo, the Director of the Institute for Brain Protection Sciences at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, was Jaden’s neurosurgeon and happened to be at the hospital for another procedure when he got the call. Jallo explained the injury impacted the dominant side of Jaden’s brain, which is responsible for speech, motor activities, and comprehension.

“I remember speaking with mom and saying, I think we’re going to be off the operating table, but I’m not sure he’s going to survive the swelling, and if he does survive the swelling, I don’t know if he’s going to be able to speak to you or to be able to move his right side at best,” said Dr. Jallo.

Despite the odds, the now 14-year-old surprised everyone and fought every day to get better. Jaden was able to build back his strength through a series of therapies.

“When he walked into the outpatient clinic to see me, I was just like, I can’t believe this. I mean, it truly is a miracle,” said Jallo.

Sarabeth wants everyone to realize the dangers that can come with being out on the water.

Jackson Family

“This is an accident, especially being from Florida, that was so senseless. No parent, no family, nobody should have to go through this,” said Sarabeth. “If a motor is running on a boat, you need to be inside. All arms, legs need to be inside. Just like driving a vehicle, it’s not you that you’re concerned about. It’s everyone else around you.”

Now six months since the accident, Jaden will tell you he doesn’t remember being hit or much after that, but he was determined to walk out of the hospital.

“I’m not just going to lay there in a bed, you know?” said Jaden. “I’m going to fight.”

Jaden explained he still struggles with speech and hand movement. While his recovery isn’t over, he’s proving a strong team, support, and the will to survive is the recipe for a medical miracle.

“I got a second chance at life,” said Jaden.