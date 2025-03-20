Watch Now
Suspect flees traffic stop, injures officer with vehicle in Largo, police say

LARGO, Fla. — Largo Police said a suspect fled a traffic stop and hit a police officer on Wednesday evening.

On March 19, police said they were conducting a traffic stop when the suspect fled. The suspect then hit a Largo police officer with the vehicle, and the officer was treated for minor injuries.

Later, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office was able to locate the suspect and the vehicle at Seminole City Center.

The suspect was taken into custody and faces multiple charges.

