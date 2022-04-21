Surveillance video released from officer-involved shooting that injured Pinellas Park officer

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Newly released surveillance video from an officer-involved shooting that injured a Pinellas Park police officer on Tuesday showed the harrowing moments as multiple shots were fired at the officer as he ran for cover.

During a press conference, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri showed the moments Calvin Brockington, 24, could be seen, on both surveillance video and bodycam footage, shooting at Pinellas Park Police Officer Jacob Derr, along with another responding officer.

According to Sheriff Gualtieri, Officer Derr was responding to the Circle K on the 4900 block of Ulmerton Road, after a woman pregnant with Brockington's child called 911 from the bathroom stall to report that Brockington was "anti-law enforcement, had a propensity for violence, may have a warrant outstanding for his arrest, and that she had been battered by him."



RELATED: Officer injured in Pinellas Park shooting, suspect in custody

When Officer Derr arrived at the Circle K, he walked toward the driver's side of the woman's vehicle. As he got close to the car, Brockington, who had moved to the back seat of the vehicle, opened the door behind the driver's seat and shot him.

In the video, Officer Derr could be seen going to the ground after being shot in his upper right arm, which incapacitated him.

While on the ground, Brockington, Gualtieri said he fired his revolver at Officer Derr four more times. Sheriff Gualtieri said Brockington then carjacked a man's Kia and shot at Officer KC Gavin, who was responding to the shooting.

VIDEO: Man shot at Pinellas Park officer 5 times

Brockington then drove the wrong way on Ulmerton Rd before making a u-turn and getting on I-275.

"At one point on I-275, he was traveling at about 150 mph," Sheriff Gualtieri said.

After getting off I-275, another Pasco County deputy tried to do a pit maneuver, "but when [the] deputy performed the pit maneuver he actually locked up with Brockington's car, went up on two wheels." Gualtieri said when the deputy's car came down, he had no breaks and crashed into a tree head-on at about 55 mph.

At the same time, the pit maneuver caused Brockington to veer off the road and hit a house on 22nd Avenue South.

Sheriff Gualtieri said inside the Kia Brockington carjacked was a revolver, which was last purchased in 1980 in Miami, and hadn't been reported as stolen.

"My record isn't that extensive; so I'm like 'damn 20 years for jumping on somebody; I might as well go out with a whole shebang,'" Brockington said, according to the sheriff.

"Here's the most troubling thing, and one of the most troubling things I've heard in a long time out of somebody's mouth," Sheriff Gualtieri said. "From this guy, who just shot at a police officer, and shot at another one is that he says, 'With a shot left, I could have killed the man.' He knew that he had fired five times and he had six rounds."

"He is the epitome of a true bad guy, this is a guy that has absolutely no care for anybody else," Sheriff Gualtieri added.

According to Sheriff Gualtieri, Officer Derr is expected to make a full recovery and the deputy who crashed into the tree broke his foot and had other injuries.

Watch the full press conference below: