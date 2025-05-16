Students at Anona Elementary made time capsule to show future students

- Students at Anona Elementary School made a time capsule for students and the community.
- The time capsule was made to mark the school's 150th anniversary.
Watch full report on time capsule from photojournalist Brad Davis
Anona Elementary School time capsule
- Students added letters, a cell phone and learning materials to show future students.
- Time capsule will be open in 50 years.
