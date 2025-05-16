Watch Now
Students at Anona Elementary made time capsule to show future students

Students at Anona Elementary School create time capsule to celebrate 150th anniversary week.
  • Students at Anona Elementary School made a time capsule for students and the community.
  • The time capsule was made to mark the school's 150th anniversary.

Watch full report on time capsule from photojournalist Brad Davis

Anona Elementary School time capsule

  • Students added letters, a cell phone and learning materials to show future students.
  • Time capsule will be open in 50 years.


