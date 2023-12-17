Storm surge causes flooding in St. Pete neighborhoods after weekend storm

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Residents in the Shore Acres neighborhood of St. Petersburg are dealing with flooding after this weekend’s storm and this isn’t the first time this neighborhood has been underwater.

“My friend’s right at the corner there. That intersection. Denver and Bayou Grande,” said Rob Meyer, pointing at his friend’s house.

Meyer said his home was not impacted by the storm surge, but he was concerned that his friend’s home was.

“And he just had his house rehabbed,” he explained.

Related Story: Heavy rains leave beach areas flooded, boats on the beaches

He said his friend’s house was inundated with water during a previous storm.

“I was just going to walk down there to see how it is,” he said.

We’ll check in with Meyer later to see if his friend’s home sustained any damage from the storm.

WFTS Flooding and recovery in Shore Acres

Meanwhile, up the street, parts of the Tanglewood neighborhood of St. Petersburg were also underwater.

“I’m just over it. I’m just, like, completely over it,” said Kuoch David.

David told me his family was planning on finally moving back into their home on Saturday, just in time for Christmas.

“We’ve been out of our house for about four months,” explained David.

Their home sustained water damage during Hurricane Idalia, and this weekend’s storm kicked up water too close to their home, which was too close for comfort.

“It’s tough, emotionally taxing,” said David.

WFTS

The storm surge in his neighborhood can get so bad that he wonders if it was even worth moving here a year and a half ago.

“At this point, I’m just tempted to call it quits and just sort of move to higher grounds,” said David.

Back down the street, we caught up with Meyer again.

“I thought he was going to be underwater,” he said about his friend’s house.

Meyer said it wasn’t as bad as he thought it would be.

“He just had a little bit [water] come up into his garage, a couple of inches,” explained Meyer. “So, he did get some in his patio and pool area, but it’s not flooded out like it was. So, thank god.”

