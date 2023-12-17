Residents along the beaches waking up to flooding after heavy rains overnight

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Residents in many coastal cities in Pinellas County awoke to rising flood waters after many hours of pounding rain and a rising tide from the ocean.

The combination left water across streets and in some homes in some areas of Pinellas County and closed some roads in Hillsborough County.

At 7 a.m., Tampa Police said Sunday morning that Bayshore Blvd from Platt Street to Bay to Bay Blvd and adjoining streets were flooded. Additionally, the Courtney Campbell Causeway at Rocky Point Blvd had standing water on it. TPD asked everyone to avoid those areas and other low-lying areas until the flooding subsides.

Courtesy: Sally Cantrell Beaty

If there is some good news, the National Weather Service said many areas have seen the peak level of water, and it should start to drop over the next several hours.

The rain came as an unusual December low-pressure system developed in the Gulf of Mexico, bringing with it tropical rains and winds to all of the Tampa Bay area. Luckily for the region, the anticipated severe weather did not develop.

Still, while the waters may start to recede, gale conditions across the coastal waters will continue, and gusty winds are expected to continue to impact the coastal areas and even some inland areas on Sunday morning.