Stolen vehicle crashes into home, sending resident flying across house

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park Police are looking for the driver of a van that smashed into a home early Friday morning.

According to police, a white Kia van was seen swerving across lanes of traffic without headlights around 5:30 a.m. Friday. Police stopped the van on 70th Avenue. Once the officer walked toward the car, the driver hit the gas and went east on 70th Avenue.

A few minutes later, police said the Kia van crashed into an occupied sing-family home near 70th Avenue and 61st North.

The crash threw one of the three residents inside across the room, but they suffered no injuries. Structural damage to the home was bad enough to force the family out. They will be staying with relatives for now.

Police said they later discovered the KIA van had been stolen from another home in Pinellas Park Thursday night.