St. Petersburg Police looking for witnesses after fatal hit-and-run

ST PETERSBURG, FLA. — A fatal hit-and-run on Tuesday night leaves one woman dead, and investigators looking for potential witnesses.

Kathy Repke, 62, was walking near the 6900 block of 4th Street North when she was hit by a vehicle as she was crossing the road.

Repke was transported to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

St Petersburg Police say they are looking for Rosalyn Fuller, who they believe may have information that can help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SPPD, or if they want to remain anonymous, text “SPPD + your tip” to TIP411.