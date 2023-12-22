St. Petersburg Fire Rescue brings gifts to families who lost their homes

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Petersburg Fire Rescue is bringing joy to four families who could really use it. The families lost their homes and belongings in fires earlier this year! The firefighters, with the help of Santa, are back with armfuls of gifts.

The families who lost their homes in those fires said they are still trying to get back up on their feet, and this Christmas, they were struggling to get gifts for their children, so they say the St. Petersburg Fire Department is making a big difference for them.

"It's a weight lifted. A big weight lifted. And I'm just so grateful," said Celena Dixon, who lives in St. Petersburg.

Dixon and her family are getting a Christmas they never could have imagined this year.

"Wow. Wow! They thought about me and my family," said Dixon.

She'll never forget the painful moment she found out her home went up in flames.

"It was in June. I was actually at work, and I got a call from my daughter, and she was telling me my kitchen had caught on fire. I got home, and the smoke and everything just destroyed everything, and we were homeless for two months," said Dixon.

St. Petersburg firefighters rushed to put out the flames, and now they're back, this time to help the Dixon family in another way.

"We do show up at the worst time of their lives. You're seeing everything get lost, the holiday season, the stress of just trying to find a place to live. So we are going to try to take that stress off of the holiday season," said Garth Swingle with St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

Firefighters collected donations all year long to be able to deliver food and toys to four different families who lost their homes in the fires.

"We really want to put a smile on the family's face," said Swingle.

Dixon said Christmas gifts weren't in her budget this year.

"I wasn't able this year…trying to catch up on bills, but I'm truly grateful," said Dixon.

Breanna Spinks also lost her home in a fire, and her family received gifts and food as well.

"I feel so happy, and I feel so loved and just warm inside," said Spinks.

Dixon says it's a gesture she will never forget.

"To know that you're not alone and its people out here that really care," said Dixon.