St. Pete teen receives bone marrow transplant, family faces more obstacles

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — For over a decade, a St. Pete mom has been searching for a donor match for her son, who has a rare blood disorder. After years of being in and out of the hospital, the Grant family finally has a match but now faces more obstacles.

We first met King Grant when he was 11 as he danced through the pain of living with CGD.

Five years later, his illness is taking its toll.

In October 2023, Latasha Grant said they’ve finally found a 9/10 match.

Grant said they’ve had to wait so long for a transplant because bone marrow matches for African Americans are low.

The family moved to Maryland to get the procedure at a well-equipped hospital.

The transplant was successful, but it presented new challenges for the family.

Latasha said that since moving to Maryland for the transplant and recovery, the family doesn't have enough money to move back to Florida.

The Grant family has created a GoFundMe to help their road to recovery.